PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Hermiston man recently won $100,000 while playing Powerball.
The Oregon Lottery says Bradley Plate purchased a ticket for the Jan. 9 Powerball drawing and matched four numbers.
By adding the Power Play multiplier option to his ticket, Plate's $50,000 prize was doubled.
Plate bought the winning ticket at the Short Stop #1 in Hermiston. Manager Laurie Longhorn told the Oregon Lottery she thinks more customers will come in after the store sold the winning ticket.
The Powerball jackpot is currently at $550 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing. The Oregon Lottery says this is the ninth largest jackpot in the game's history.
“This really is awesome news, it would be amazing if we sold the jackpot ticket tonight,” Longhorn said. “We have lots more people coming in and getting tickets. Customers always tell us if they win the big one they will come back and give some to us.”
Longhorn told the Oregon Lottery that the high jackpot, plus Thursday night's $750 million Mega Millions jackpot are bringing some joy to retailers during what has been a difficult year.
