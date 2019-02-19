PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Hermiston woman was sentenced to six months in federal prison Tuesday for dealing fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team in October 2017 started investigating a drug trafficking organization selling small blue pills pressed to look like 30 milligram oxycodone tablets, but that contained fentanyl, according to court documents.
On two separate occasions in March last year, Veronica Rivera, 46, sold a total of 167 of the fentanyl pills in Hermiston, the attorney’s office says.
In April 2018, investigators seized approximately 100 pills from a location where Rivera had hidden them and an additional 129 pills from her Hermiston residence.
Rivera on Aug. 14 last year pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.
