Herrera Beutler, Long battle for SW Washington congressional seat as election draws near

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Southwest Washington’s race for the third congressional district is close, expensive and the stakes are high – especially when you look to the national stage, where every seat in the house counts this midterm election.
Now the question is, will Republican incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler win another term as representative? Or will Democrat Carolyn Long unseat her after eight years?
Both candidates spent the final day before the election canvassing for votes and plan to continue door-knocking and making calls come Election Day.
FOX 12 spoke to Herrera Beutler from a phone-banking event in Vancouver Monday night.
“People are energized, they’re excited –we’re going in the right direction,” Herrera Beutler said. “When I first got into office, our unemployment in this county, in Clark, was 13.5 percent and today it’s about 4.5 percent.”
“If we change course here, the promise has been from the Democrats that they will be voting on a Medicare-for-all bill next year, they have bills to abolish ICE, my opponent has committed to repealing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which has given the average family here in Clark County $2,300 more a year,” Herrera Beutler added.
A few miles away, Long stopped by a rally held at Clark College by the Washington State Democratic Party.
“I’ve been civil, I’ve been positive, and I’ve been working really hard -- 45 town halls in front of 3,500 people – that shows how I’m putting myself out there, so I want (voters) to know I am present, accountable and committed for fighting for them,” Long told FOX 12. “The biggest concerns are national ones –access to affordable care, bringing down the price of prescription drugs, protecting earned benefits – like social security and Medicare.”
“For all those people who were disappointed with what happened with the Trump presidency, now are ready to fight back and take our country back,” Long said.
The Washington state race is just one of many around the nation that could be a game-changer in Washington, D.C.
According to CNN, it’s a tough prediction, but Democrats could take back the House in Congress, while Republicans are favored to hold the Senate.
The high-stakes are energizing voters, as ballot return numbers soar in Oregon and Washington.
“I haven’t always voted in the midterms, but this year was very important for me,” said Clark County voter Stephanie Moreno.
There are several ballot return boxes around Clark County. You can find locations here: https://www.clark.wa.gov/elections/ballot-deposit-locations
Washington voters can also vote by mail as long as ballots are postmarked by Nov. 6.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
