'He's gonna know who he did this to': Happy Valley theft victim asks suspect to come forward

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a fake "Good Samaritan" was helping a woman in a motorized scooter last week when he stole her purse at a MAX stop.

Little did the suspect know who he was stealing from.

"He's gonna know who he did this to," Karrie Whitman said. "Santa and the elves were not happy when I told the elves about it."

Whitman, a.k.a. Mrs. Claus, was shopping incognito in Happy Valley when her electric scooter's battery was running low. She said she was charging it near the Southeast Fuller Road MAX stop when a man offered to help her.

"This gentleman comes along, and he says 'oh are you broken down?' and I said, 'no just charging'," she said. "So, he walks on, turns around, comes back and says 'would you like me to push you to the max stop?' I said, 'ok fine', so I unplugged it and allowed him to push me up Fuller."

Clackamas Co. deputies asking for help identifying purse thief CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a fake "Good Samaritan" who …

She said she immediately got suspicious when he started asking her questions about where she went shopping that day.

Surveillance video from the MAX stop shows the suspect pushing her to the stop and when they pass a trash can, he slips her purse into it. After he's done pushing her, he goes back to the trash can, pulls out the purse and leaves with it.

"I thought okay maybe he's gonna go tap his card and come back. He took off," Whitman said.

Whitman said she only made it one stop away before realizing something was wrong.

"Something hit me saying look in your backpack, so I felt around and felt the zipper was halfway open and said 'oh my goodness'," she said. "Noticed my purse was gone and immediately screamed."

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office describes the suspect as a man in his mid 20s to 30s with light brown hair. He was wearing a blue Under Armour t-shirt, a baseball hat, jeans and black tennis shoes.

"I feel violated, misused, very heartbreaking to know someone would try to put on a straight face and do something nice," Whitman said.

She hopes the suspect will turn himself and the purse in. If you've seen this man or know anything about this theft, you're asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.