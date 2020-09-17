MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A local family escaped the Beachie Creek Fire with their lives and their dogs, and now, Richard and Josie Jensen want to make sure the person who saved them gets the recognition they deserve.
The Jensens say a firefighter went to their door twice, waking them up in time before the Beachie Creek Fire destroyed their RV.
“I looked and there was like a 20-foot wall of fire that was coming really fast," Richard Jensen said, describing the scene near his house on the night of Sept. 7.
The Jensens have been hosts at the Fishermen's Bend in Mill City for four years and have lived in their RV for almost a decade. Just 10 days ago, however, their home was destroyed by the Beachie Creek Fire.
“11:30 that night, someone was banging on the side of our 5th-wheeler home really hard," Richard said. "I went to the door and opened it; it was a fire guy. He said there’s a fire 100 feet from you, he pointed and he says, ‘don’t worry, don’t panic, we have it under control, but get your rig ready to go.’”
That's when Richard packed Josie and their two dogs in one of their cars to leave, while he stayed with the RV to pack it up and follow right behind her.
Another firefighter led Josie out, but she couldn't bring herself to leave.
“He said get on 22 and don’t stop until you reach Salem. With my husband being back in there I couldn’t do that. I pulled over on the side of the road," Josie said.
The same firefighter who woke them up to leave earlier in the night went to their RV again, urging Richard to leave right then and there. Both Richard and Josie said it had to have been minutes after they left that the RV was gone in the flames.
“The tree right above our home caught on fire, the limbs caught on fire and it started raining debris down. That’s when I knew it was over," Richard said.
The Jensens say they are so grateful to the firefighter who got them out in time. They said they want to find him and thank him.
"He's our hero," Josie said.
The Jensens' daughter, Simone, has been trying to help.
“I’ve been posting on Facebook in any groups I can think of, reaching out to anyone I can think of to try and figure out who he is, because he needs to be thanked," Simone Jensen said. "I still have time left with my parents because of him.”
All of this happened on Josie's birthday, and even though they lost their home, she's still extremely grateful for what she has.
"I got my birthday wish, and that’s that my dogs and husband were alive,” Josie said.
If you know who this firefighter is, you can contact their daughter Simone through their GoFundMe page here.
