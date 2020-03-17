‘Hi mom, I love you’: Daughter says death at Clark Co. care home hits close to home

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Public health officials in Clark County, Washington, announced on Tuesday morning the county’s first two deaths from COVID-19: a married couple in their 80’s who were living in separate care homes but had contact with each other.
Both were hospitalized last week and passed away Monday evening.
UPDATE: Clark County Public Health leaders say the two people who died of #COVID19 were a husband and wife in their 80’s who were living in separate care facilities but had contact with each other. They were both hospitalized last week and passed away Monday night. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/R4Kp1Ym8xa— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) March 17, 2020
Health officials said prior to hospitalization, one was living at a small adult care home that has not been publicly identified, while the other was living at Van Mall, an assisted and independent living center in northeast Vancouver with more than 200 residents.
Ann Jones’ mother is one of them. Jones said her mother has advanced Alzheimer’s and was just moved to Van Mall about five weeks ago.
Like a lot of other care centers, Van Mall had already been taking precautions in the wake of COVID-19, like sanitizing every two hours and cutting visitors who aren’t medically necessary.
Jones says her mother is getting amazing care there and she supports the restrictions that are place to limit the spread of the virus.
In fact, she considers herself lucky; because of her mother’s medical needs, she’s still allowed to visit her briefly once a day to administer her medications.
“I can’t stay for very long at all. Have to glove-up, wear a mask, they take my temperature, and I basically am allowed to go straight to her room and her room only, administer her medications, do a quick, ‘Hi mom, I love you,’ check on her and then I have to leave,” Jones said. “And I understand that, because obviously, someone bringing the virus into that environment is what’s caused this predicament.”
Jones said learning of the deaths in Clark County – and one of the patient’s former ties to Van Mall – made the seriousness of the situation really hit home.
“It changes my mind as far as, I was the camp a week or two ago where I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, everybody’s overreacting and it’s mass hysteria,’ and all of that, but when it’s closer to home it changes your whole way of thinking about this,” Jones said. “Chances are it’s going to affect all of us on some level, either a loved one is going to get it, or worst case scenario a loved one is going to pass away, so when it finally hits close to home is when you kind of stop and go, ‘wow – I have to take this social distancing thing a lot more serious.’”
In a separate report, FOX 12 covered the changes already underway at Van Mall and the other sister properties operated by Leisure Care. To learn more, visit https://www.leisurecare.com/communication-plan/.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
