High-risk COVID-19 patient shares story of survival

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Lyn Skinner is back home with her family after she spent 10 days in Salem Health Hospital battling COVID-19. She tested positive for the coronavirus on November 27.
“The coughing, no appetite whatsoever, you can’t even think about food, body aches, headaches, sense of smell was gone at that point,” she said.
Skinner was admitted to the hospital on December 2.
“I looked around my apartment and I thought I won’t be back, this is it,” she said. “I was absolutely petrified.”
Skinner is a high-risk patient.
“Due to the lung condition, I’m morbidly obese, I have Type 2 Diabetes, I have congestive heart failure, I have severe arthritis in my back, I have sleep apnea, I have so many things,” she explained. “I shouldn’t be sitting here right now.”
Skinner received both Remdesivir and Dexamethasone for treatment. However, she said it was the doctors and nurses who saved her life.
“They fought for me when I couldn’t fight and I am so grateful to those people for my life,” she said.
It was also her three granddaughters who kept her holding on.
“I kept picturing their faces and it turned around and I had to fight,” she said.
On December 4th, she said her sense of smell returned and things started getting better for her.
“One of the nurses came in and I said, ‘something smells,’ and she said, ‘what’s wrong then?’ And I said, ‘something stinks,’ and she said, ‘oh!’ And I said, “well wait a minute I think this is a good thing!’” Skinner said.
She hopes that her story can help others who may be battling the virus.
“As sick and weakened as I was before COVID and I’m still here, don’t live in fear, don’t be afraid, you can fight it, you really can, if I have,” she said. She also wants everyone to know how serious it is.
“You gotta take those steps, get those masks on, get gloves on, get whatever you can on,” she said. “And do what you gotta do to protect yourself and others out there.”
She said she owes everything to the doctors and nurses who cared for her.
“Thank you for my life, thank you for my life,” she said. “Those doctors, and nurses, even cafeteria people carried me when I couldn’t move.”
Skinner was released from the hospital on December 12.
The Oregon Health Authority is developing a new metric to measure recovered cases of COVID-19 and the last time it reported on recovery cases was before May 1.
