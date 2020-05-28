GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) – As it gets warmer, many are looking to cool off at local swimming holes.
But this year, the Gladstone Fire Department confirms there won't be any AMR lifeguards at High Rocks Park in Gladstone or Glenn Otto Community Park in Troutdale.
A spokesperson for the Gladstone Fire Department tells FOX 12 that AMR wasn't able to complete its training for the season due to COVID-19 regulations.
Pools have been closed and social distancing measures are in place by Gov. Kate Brown.
That means there won't be any lifeguards from Memorial Day through Labor Day at those two parks.
Without that safety net, what should you do to stay safe?
Dr. Ben Hoffman is a pediatrician and the Director of OHSU Doernbecher Tom Sargent Safety Center.
Hoffman says any time a child is in the water, no matter their age, there should be an adult there who's supervising the scene. Hoffman says it's also important to have a Coast Guard-certified life jacket.
He says while having a lifeguard is important, the supervising adult is crucial.
"Sadly a huge number of stories of kids who drowned in places where there were lifeguards it's never going to be enough, it's better than not having a lifeguard but there's no substitute for you know a competent whose job it is to pay attention," Hoffman said. "One other thing if we're going to focus on open water is making sure that if somebody's going to be jumping or if they're going to be diving that you know100-percent that it is safe. You often can't see below the water and things are often very different than people expect."
FOX 12 also spoke with Don Ramirez, who was at the High Rocks Park on Thursday. Ramirez says he noticed that people were social distancing, and without a lifeguard, he says people should be smart.
"I feel like everyone should also look out for each other and prioritize any of their needs in case something like that happens," Ramirez said.
A spokesperson for the Gladstone Fire Department says the department will be posting more signage encouraging people to not swim, wear a life jacket, and don't drink at the park.
