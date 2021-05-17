GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - For the first time in more than a year several local basketball teams were able to hit the hardwood. It was nearly 14 months ago that the state tournaments were canceled.
FOX 12 spoke with one parent at the Barlow vs. Central Catholic High School game on Monday night. Brian Hills says the kids were so excited to get back to the game they love so much. He also talked about what they’ve been doing while waiting to play.
“Some of these kids have played in the off season and gone to places like Idaho, Arizona, places where there is no masks so I think for them though just the chance to be able to play, I think they’ll do whatever it takes,” said Hills.
The season is expected to last from now through June 26.
