PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Many professional dreams have been launched in Portland as the junior hockey Winterhawks continue to develop NHL talent year after year.
FOX 12 hit the rink with one of the Hawks' newest forwards, who's spending his first extended time away from home in Highland Village, Texas.
Over the years, we've seen Hawk after Hawk fly the nest to the NHL – Seth and Caleb Jones being a “Texas two-step” example.
The father of 17-year-old left winger Cross Hanas is a Portland scout who assisted in landing the new junior hockey star from the Lone Star State.
Trevor Hanas played five years in the Western Hockey League, so you better believe his kid, Cross, was smitten by the puck while in Pampers.
“I remember stories of my mom and dad telling me I was in a little carriage with a mini stick hitting a ball and my little dog would go get it, bring it back, hit it again,” Cross Hanas said. “I used to sleep with a mini stick and I don't know, it's always been in my life.”
Hockey is his life – so much so that Hanas can't even smell the damp funk that pungently permeates the air in a hockey dressing room.
“We're here every day, all day so it's got to have that feel to it… Sometimes, I can't even smell it honestly,” Hanas said.
His first sniff of a WHL game night at in Portland? Woah.
“I was like, holy! This is big time, this is sweet,” Hanas said.
Love where you live, live where you love.
“When it doesn't rain, it's really nice. I love it,” he said.
Raised about a half-hour out of Dallas, the 17-year-old now calls Lake Oswego home, commuting from his billets home in Lake O to the junior year high classroom in Beaverton, then workout, practice, homework and lights out. Wash, rinse, repeat... and oh yeah, how about a two-week road trip through Saskatchewan?
“We are on the road a lot, so we get a lot of work and have to do a lot of homework, you got to get it done,” Hanas said.
Eight of the young Hawks wander the halls in the home of the Apollos at Sunset High School.
“You see them all day, every day, so they are your best friends and so it's just great having them with you in class and every class for me at least, walking the halls and going to lunch, doing everything with them, it's fun,” he said.
When asked if he could go to things like dances or prom, Hanas said, “No, we won’t, and I’ve never been before honestly.”
And if someone asked him to prom, he said he “probably wouldn’t go… I don’t know, it’s probably not something I would do.”
So, don't even ask – because it’s game night over prom night.
