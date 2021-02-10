High school football gets the signal to return to the field

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - High school athletes and their parents are rejoicing as kids in outdoor contact sports will again be allowed to return to their fields of play. On Wednesday, Governor Brown and the Oregon Health Authority revised the guidance in those high risk and extreme counties to allow districts to opt-in for a safe return to football.
Dan Lever is in his 4th Season as Tualatin head football coach and the Timberwolves are like their classmates in cross country volleyball and soccer, in continuing to follow COVID-19 protocols but now they know, games will be played in about three weeks, as long as the scoreboard for positive tests continues to drop.
“It’s like the first day of hunting season. They are pulling at the chain right now to get out here and get after it. We’ve got some hungry dogs ready to roll whenever that first whistle blows on a Friday night,” said Lever.
A six-week game schedule will kickoff on March 5th. The pads and helmets will come on next week. Garrett Gonzales, a senior offensive lineman at Tualatin High School knows how much it means to be able to get back out there.
“It means more to some people to just come out here and having something to do. Something to motivate you, keep you disciplined, some guys need this to get an education,” said Gonzales.
Indoor contact sports like wrestling and basketball remain prohibited in all counties. The governor’s changes will also open up smaller college divisions who can follow guidelines to play again like the OHA granted the University of Oregon, Oregon State University and Portland State University.
