SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Silverton’s David Gonzales ended his official high school basketball career on a win, and now, he’s looking forward to shooting hoops at college. But first, he has to make a few shakes.
Gonzales and his teammates had their final basketball game of the season come in a win from day one at the state tournament in Corvallis.
“You’re never satisfied with where we were because we didn’t get to finish, but I am pretty content overall with my high school career,” Gonzales said.
While no 5A team took home a trophy in 2020, at least Silverton got their grub on one last time together.
“We went to Buffalo Wild Wings and we just spent the day together,” Gonzales said. “I don’t think you could spend the season too much better.”
Gonzales, the Mid-Willamette Conference Player of the Year and First Team All-State Guard, will next play for the NAIA Corban Warriors.
“It’s close to home and I am a big family guy and now my entire family can watch every single home game,” Gonzales said.
For now, Gonzales is also focusing on his summer job at Arctic Circle, where he estimates he makes anywhere from 50 to 100 milkshakes in an 8-hour shift. He says his go-to milkshake is the blackberry cheesecake.
