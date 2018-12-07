VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A high school dance team in Vancouver is bringing together students from all abilities to shake off their differences.
Heritage High School's new unified dance team performed at an assembly Friday to the song "This Is Me."
The group is made up of existing dance team members and special education students.
Some also use mobility devices, like wheelchairs.
FOX 12 spoke with members of the team who told us this unique opportunity moved them in more ways than one.
“It’s fun because we are the dancers, but they are so creative and thinking of things new that we never even really thought of," Freshman Callista Coultrup said.
“These girls are showing the message that no matter if you are different, you are still valued and accepted and can show kindness to everyone," Special Education Teacher Brenda Knight said.
The team also performed during a dance competition at the high school last week.
