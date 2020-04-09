High school seniors reeling after OSAA decision to cancel spring sports

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -- The Oregon School Activities Association announced that spring sports are cancelled for the rest of the academic year.
That announcement came after Gov. Kate Brown's decision on Wednesday to close schools for the rest of the academic year.
This is devastating for many seniors who have their seasons cut short, like Gresham High School varsity softball player Holly Thorsen. She's been playing softball since she was a little girl.
"I love just like the energy," Thorsen said. "Just being with the people that you love like playing the sport you played for I don't know how long, my whole life basically."
Thorsen was on varsity all four years at GHS, primarily playing first base. She fully expected to play in her final season, but now she's been thrown a curveball.
"I seriously just started crying knowing I'm probably never going to play again," Thorsen said.
As spring sports are now canceled, this means no practices, no games, and no closure.
"It hurts not knowing that like my last game was sometime last year and not knowing that was my last game, and so, it's just like, it hasn't really hit yet that I won't be able to play again," Thorsen said.
Thorsen says the team had a few practices and would've been in their regular season games now. But instead she's at home, wishing she was on the field. Thorsen is just one of many seniors in the same situation.
Tami Perkins is the head coach for the girls varsity soccer team at Hudson's Bay High School in Vancouver. Perkins says she knows a lot of spring athletes dealing with their seasons cut short.
"I think that coaches feel for their athletes and know that for a lot of students the athletic piece is a huge part of their high school experience," Perkins said.
It's memories that so many seniors like Holly Thorsen won't get this season.
"You're not going to be able to experience you senior night, or like, playing your last game with your friends and everything, putting your heart onto the field for the last time," Thorsen said.
Thorsen is also on a competitive tournament team which would play in the summer. But at this point, she's unsure if that season will be canceled as well.
OSAA says the board will meet in the coming weeks to make a decision on summer policies and address concerns about academic eligibility in the fall.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
