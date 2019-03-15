PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A high school student is facing charges including attempted aggravated murder in connection with a shooting in southeast Portland in December 2018.
Giselito Ibay, 18, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail last week and was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on additional charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.
The investigation began at 3 a.m. Dec. 4 when officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a man seriously injured at Southeast 58th Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and received a full blood transfusion, according to court documents.
A probable cause affidavit states the victim had arranged to sell marijuana to a female via Snapchat, but two males were waiting for him when he showed up.
The victim told police one of the males hit him in the head with a pistol, so he threw the marijuana toward them and tried to get away, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states the victim was shot, but he continued to run until he collapsed. The victim said he saw the suspects get into a car and leave the area.
Court documents state the victim was familiar with the shooter and knew he attended Franklin High School. Detectives showed him photos of 160 students, and the victim identified the shooter as Ibay.
The victim knew Ibay’s nickname, which was confirmed by a security worker at Franklin High School, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Ibay now attends Centennial High School.
Ibay told police he recognized the victim from social media and “knew him to be someone who flaunted valuable items on the internet and as a result was susceptible to being robbed.” However, court documents state Ibay denied being present during the shooting.
A search warrant was served at Ibay’s home, where clothing matching the description provided by the suspect was found, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states no .40 caliber gun was located at Ibay's home in connection with the search warrant. Two .40 caliber casings were found at the shooting scene.
Ibay’s phone had photos of him with semi-automatic handguns, according to court documents.
Ibay was scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
