High school students make meals to help homeless, hungry in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon students may be out of school, but many are working hard to help those in need.
Jesuit High School students made thousands of sandwiches at their homes over the past week for people who are hungry and experiencing homelessness.
The meals on Friday morning were loaded onto a truck and delivered to Blanchet House in northwest Portland. The non-profit serves the homeless and hungry in the community. It says the sack lunches will help a great deal.
“The need is extraordinary,” a spokesperson said. “We are seeing sizes of crowds we have never seen before at Blanchet House. So, efforts like this are so important. There are so many people than need our help, and we can just give all that we have.”
Right now, the non-profit estimates that it’s serving up to 2,000 meals per day, which is more than double its normal average.
