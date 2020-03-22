GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – While the sports world remains on hold, USA Track and Field has asked the Olympic Committee to push back the summer games to 2021.
The Olympic trials are set to be at the new Hayward Field in Eugene this June.
FOX 12 caught up with some track athletes, as running is their therapy in these unsettling times.
They’re going for distance, going for speed and practicing social distancing.
“I have quarantine cones as one of them called it today,” said Fernando Fantroy, the head coach of the track and field program at Mt. Hood Community College.
But the season is no more for the Saints.
“I miss those kids though, that’s what’s hurting,” Fantroy said.
Better known as “The Hurdle Doctor”, Fantroy has the remedy for those restless younger athletes who are hopeful for some type of high school competition.
“He definitely is really reassuring. He’s super optimistic about us having a season, same with our high school coaches, they are super optimistic even with just having a four-week season,” said Clackamas High School senior Kailee Yoshishige.
Spencer Phan, another Clackamas senior, told FOX 12, “Being out here doing workouts makes me think that I still make marks and go to college.”
The good doctor’s Furnace Athletics Academy for high schoolers and post-college hurdlers now work in small groups with two meters of separation.
“It’s a battle for them too because they like to talk and chat and communicate but now, they got to communicate from that distance,” said Fantroy.
Janna Vander Meulen is a gold medal winning Deaflympian who hopes to still have a world championship event this July in Poland but isn’t expecting it.
“I have to stay positive and keep going as much as I can because I need to stay in shape because I want to win a gold medal at the Deaflympics,” she said.
Mind, body and soul.
“Hey, be mentally and physically healthy. Be aware of your media consumption is. You don’t eat that Kentucky Fried Chicken every day,” Fantroy said.
They’re keeping their mental health in check with The Hurdle Doctor. Hopefully, there will be some semblance of a spring sports season in May.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.