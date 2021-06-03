LA CENTER, WA (KPTV) – Troopers say one person is in custody after an officer-involved shooting. At 7:15 p.m. troopers saw a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 5 near milepost 39. The vehicle was seen speeding and matched a description of a vehicle that fled a traffic stop made by the Kelso Police Department.
#BREAKING: Washington State Patrol confirms there was an officer involved shooting on the I-5 overpass, hitting the driver of a car that troopers were pursuing after it fled a traffic stop. That person was taken to the hospital. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/jvND8Upsoc— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) June 4, 2021
Troopers say they tried to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle kept going at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was traveling at speeds over 100 mph and made many unsafe movements while fleeing the troopers. The vehicle later came to a stop on the overpass of Interstate 5 at exit 16 in Clark County. WSP says shots were fired and the driver of the vehicle was hit.
The driver then barricaded himself in the vehicle and refused to get out. After several attempts, the driver exited the vehicle and was taken into custody and a nearby hospital for treatment.
The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team (SWIIR Team) will investigate the incident. The Clark County Major Crimes Team will release the name(s) of the officer(s) involved at a later time.
