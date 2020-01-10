SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - Heavy rain and high surf battered the Oregon coast Friday.
The wild weather comes as a high surf advisory was issued for seas building into Friday night to 28-32 feet. Saturday, the National Weather Service in Portland says they will remain between 23-28 feet.
The rough ocean, combined with an unusually high tide this weekend, known as a king tide, will make for dangerous conditions along the Oregon coast.
We’re in Seaside right now where high tide is expected a little after 11:30AM. It’s pouring, this is one of the spots the City of Seaside says could see some flooding because of the #KingTides expected today and this weekend. pic.twitter.com/iRoadA6SEm— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 10, 2020
First responders in Oregon and Washington are asking people along the coast to remain vigilant.
Emergency managers in Pacific County say destructive waves this weekend may wash over beaches and jetties. They want people to stay off rocks and jetties. They say with the weather, they expect to see severe beach erosion that may destroy coastal properties and buildings.
The agency says to keep away from large logs on the beach, as water running up on the beach can lift or roll logs, which can injure or kill someone caught in their path.
At Cape Disappointment, the Coast Guard on Friday was ready to respond to any calls for help.
“It’s going to be pretty nasty,” David Killough with the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard echoes the message from emergency managers, saying to watch these storms from a distance. Killough says they are expecting some of the worst conditions they’ve see this winter.
“The upper end of our limitations is 30-foot seas with 20-foot breaking waves, and we sort of anticipate reaching that this weekend, which we could do a captain of the port order that closes the bar to all traffic, commercial or recreational, so we are kind of keeping that in mind,” Killough said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
