PORTLAND, Ore. - Patchy power outages are possible for parts of western Oregon Sunday as a low-pressure system brings widespread showers and gusts in excess of 50 mph on the coast.

Local utility services prepare for powerful weekend storm PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A powerful autumn storm is expected to bring rain, wind, and snow to local mountains on Sunday.

FOX 12 Meteorologist Jeff Forgeron says Crown Point Vista House in the Gorge clocked at least two wind gusts above 50 mph Sunday morning. That east wind will veer out of the south later Sunday afternoon as the weather system positions itself to the northwest.

Wind gusts will be in the ballpark of 50-65 mph along the coast, and will push up the Willamette Valley at about 30-40 mph. Thunderstorms will also start to develop along the coast by mid-to-late morning, and will continue this afternoon. There’s a threat for severe thunderstorms (mainly along the coast), which could include decent size hail, lightning and the potential for isolated tornadoes. We won’t see as many thunderstorms inland, but the wind profile will be favorable for a few funnel clouds.

Power companies suggest you keep an outage kit that includes flashlights, a car charger, blankets, a supply of food and water, and some activities to pass the time.

The wind will gradually let up on Monday as the low pressure system pushes northward into Canada. Click here for the seven-day forecast.