High winds in Troutdale down large trees, one near elementary school

TROUTDALE, Ore. - (KPTV) The Gorge continues to see high winds and the gusts were so strong they knocked over a 200-year-old oak tree in Troutdale. It has since been removed.
It fell Thursday afternoon right next to Sweetbriar Elementary. Thankfully no one was around at the time but there are a lot of large trees in people’s yards that can be potentially dangerous.
FOX 12 spoke with an arborist to give you some tips.
Damien Carré, says situations like this can be avoided. He said more often times than not, most trees go years without getting assessed and nine out of 10 times, it could’ve been prevented with the proper assessment and identification. He says trees are living organisms that constantly change and deal with whatever is happening as well.
But large trees can be worrisome for folks who have them in their own backyard. Carré explains what you can look for and how to maintain a tree.
“Corky spongy tissues what we call delaminating bark where the bark is kind of coming off of the tree trunk itself. Sparse foliage weather be a conifer or deciduous tree,” says Carré. “Sometimes like soil heaving, you can see the root plate. You have the treat trunk and you can see the soil heaving and seeing the root plate itself actually heaving out of the ground. That’s a pretty large indicator that something should be dealt with.”
“Identify the areas that are most prone to failing. You reduce them or prune them or minimize the end weight of whether it be vertically or laterally. That’s what it comes down to, is the forces of gravity putting tension or compression on a certain section of a tree.”
At the end of the day, it’s important to get the tree assessed by a professional. Carré says the best time to get them assessed, is in late spring and to do it every couple of years.