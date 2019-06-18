CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A public health advisory was issued Tuesday for Cannon Beach after higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria were found in ocean waters.
The Oregon Health Authority said the increased pathogen and fecal bacteria levels could be caused by stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, and animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.
People, especially children and the elderly, should avoid direct contact with the water until the advisory is lifted. The higher-than-normal levels of bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses.
OHA said visitors of Cannon Beach should avoid wading in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, or in discolored water, and stay clear of water runoff flowing into the ocean.
For the most recent information on advisories, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program at www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0482, or 877-290-6767 (toll-free).
