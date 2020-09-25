PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The highest daily COVID-19 case count since the start of the pandemic was reported Friday for Oregon, with 457 additional cases.
The Oregon Health Authority reported that Friday’s update brings the statewide total of confirmed and presumptive cases to 32,314.
OHA had reported the highest daily case count for the state in two months on Thursday with 382 new confirmed and presumptive cases.
The new cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Benton, 11
- Clackamas, 33
- Clatsop, 73
- Columbia, 7
- Coos, 3
- Deschutes, 17
- Jackson, 14
- Jefferson, 4
- Josephine, 2
- Klamath, 1
- Lake, 3
- Lane, 50
- Lincoln, 2
- Linn, 12
- Malheur, 20
- Marion, 58
- Morrow, 4
- Multnomah, 62
- Polk, 8
- Tillamook, 1
- Umatilla, 9
- Union, 4
- Wasco, 3
- Washington, 51
- Yamhill, 5
In Lane County, the University of Oregon has reported a recent spike in cases involving students living in residence halls and off campus. In Clatsop County, an outbreak was reported at Pacific Seafood. OHA said there have been 79 COVID-19 cases linked to the Warrenton facility, which may include household members and other close contacts to employees.
On Friday, OHA also reported three additional deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 542. The deaths were a 76-year-old man in Lane County who died on Sept. 1. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Place of death is being confirmed; an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 23 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions; and a 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 18 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
There have been more than 630,000 negative tests in Oregon for COVID-19. OHA reported Friday that correcting a prior processing error has now increased the overall negative case count by more than 7,000 tests. The processing error did not alter the positive cases reported Friday. “OHA apologizes for this error and has updated our ELR processing protocol,” according to OHA.
Rioting have any impact on the spread?
