PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Oregon was reported Thursday.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 389 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus statewide Thursday. The total number of cases in Oregon is 11,188.
Six additional deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Thursday, according to OHA.
The people who died include a 63-year-old woman in Crook County who became symptomatic on July 1 after close contact with a confirmed case and died July 8 at her home. The woman who died had no underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
The other deaths were an 83-year-old man in Umatilla County who died July 3, with a positive test returned the following day; a 71-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive June 26 and died July 7; a 90-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive May 9 and died June 1; a 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive June 10 and died July 2; a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died June 18, with a positive test date pending.
OHA reported that four of those five people had underlying medical conditions, while additional details are still pending for the fifth person.
There have been 230 deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA.
The new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide on Thursday were in the following counties:
- Benton, 1
- Clackamas, 20
- Clatstop, 1
- Columbia, 2
- Coos, 4
- Crook, 3
- Deschutes, 5
- Hood River, 1
- Jackson, 7
- Jefferson, 8
- Josephine, 2
- Lake, 2
- Lane, 18
- Lincoln, 15
- Linn, 3
- Malheur, 31
- Marion, 47
- Morrow, 12
- Multnomah, 86
- Polk, 2
- Umatilla, 15
- Union, 4
- Wallowa, 1
- Wasco, 5
- Washington, 46
- Yamhill, 8
The recent increase in cases is attributed to workplace outbreaks and community spread, according to OHA.
As of Thursday, there had been 270,887 negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon.
