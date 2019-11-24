BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A Beaverton middle school will be back open Monday after asbestos was found in the school’s gym.
Officials at Highland Park Middle School got the test results from dust in the gym and determined the samples were below Environmental Protection Agency standard levels.
The school decided to close Friday out of an “abundance of caution.”
They say the school was built in 1965, so it’s not surprising that the building would contain some asbestos.
The district says students at Highland Park do not need to worry about asbestos-related health issues and are not at risk.
The school will be open, but the gym will be closed until further notice for asbestos abatement.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
