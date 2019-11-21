BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Highland Park Middle School will be closed Friday after tests reveled asbestos in the school’s main gym, the Beaverton School District says.
The school found white particles in the northeast corner of its main gym and received test results positive for asbestos Thursday.
The district is closing out of an abundance of caution and says it will collect samples from different areas of the school Friday.
Officials aren’t sure where the asbestos-containing material came from.
The district expects to have test results this weekend.
