'Highly likely' OHSU has captured similar or identical samples of COVID-19 UK strain discovered in UP staffer over the weekend

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A more contagious variant of COVID-19 is now in Oregon. While health officials say it doesn’t change the safety measures people are already taking, it does give researchers more to study.
The development doesn’t come as a surprise to people studying the virus. They say it was only a matter of time before it reached the Portland metro area.
Dr. Ben Bimber, a research assistant professor at OHSU who is part of the team sequencing the coronavirus and comparing genomes at the Oregon SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Center, says it’s 'highly likely' OHSU has already captured samples from patients with identical or similar strains as the U.K. variant discovered in a University of Portland staff member over the weekend — his team just doesn’t have the data back yet.
Right now, Bimber's team is sequencing between 100 to 200 samples each week from patients through testing at OHSU. To date, the OHSU team has sequenced around 1,500 genomes and have identified about 1,000 unique mutations.
“As we start to roll out vaccines or more treatments, there’s the potential that certain variants could make those vaccines less effective or escape the immune response,” Bimber told FOX 12. “It’s very important to have this surveillance going to be able to understand how the virus is adapting as it spreads in people.”
Bimber said there’s likely to be some percentage of people who, after vaccination, do come down with Covid. His team's research could help vaccine-makers, for instance, improve the effectiveness of their product.
Bimber and his colleagues have been researching Covid since April.
They’ve found that unlike other communities, the circulating virus in the Portland metro area is diverse. As recently as December, it was different from California, even Seattle.
“That is probably just a reflection of, perhaps, some limit on its spread...we don’t have our data back from later in December, early January, but certainly as cases increase across the U.S., you would expect to see more homogenization,” said Bimber.
Bimber and the rest of the team hope to expand the work they’ve been doing over the last year in order to sequence even more samples, and cover additional ground in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.