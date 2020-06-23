ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed and others were seriously injured following a crash on Highway 101 near Rockaway Beach.
The highway was closed in both directions Tuesday afternoon about two miles south of Rockaway Beach, with the road expected to remain closed for several hours while law enforcement was on scene, according to transportation officials.
The Oregon Department of Transportation warned that there is no easy detour around the crash. It said drivers should avoid the area if possible and use an alternative route or expect long delays.
No additional information was released, including how many vehicles were involved or how the crash might have occurred. Check TripCheck for the latest traffic updates.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
