TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) – Highway 101 is closed in both directions just north of downtown Tillamook following a deadly crash Sunday afternoon.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says one person was killed in the two-vehicle crash near milepost 64.
The closure could last a long time while law enforcement investigates the crash, according to ODOT.
OODT says there is no easy local detour. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route or expect long delays.
