MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) - Highway 213 near Molalla was closed for several hours overnight due to a fire at a mill.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that Highway 213 was closed at Liberal Way and Macksburg Road while crews worked on a fire at RSG Forest Products.
Crews from Clackamas Fire, Molalla Fire and Canby Fire responded to the scene. Oregon State Police and ODOT were also on scene to help.
Highway 213 was reopened just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Liberal Way remains closed, according to the sheriff's office.
Update, after being closed for several hours, Hwy 213 is now open. Liberal Way is still closed. Use caution multiple fire crews working in the area. Reports of trees down on the roadway in the area@OregonDOT @ORStatePolice @CanbyFire @MolallaFire @clackamasfire #alert #fire pic.twitter.com/tBvJ61N1PH— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) September 8, 2020
The public is asked to use caution if they are traveling through the area. The sheriff's office said there have been reports of trees down on the roadway.
The cause of the fire at RSG Forest Products has not yet been determined.
