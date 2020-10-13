Highway 22 reopens as other roads around state remain closed in areas affected by wildfires

GATES, OR (KPTV) – Roads in some areas affected by wildfires remain closed due to threats of downed trees and landslides, and the wet weather could have the potential to make things worse.
In towns like Gates, Highway 22 has been closed since the fires tore through the town more than a month ago. Since then, some in the town have been living in the midst of the destruction.
“A lot quieter than it usually is, and we’re in a small, quiet town. It’s, it’s, I don’t know it’s just weird,” said Gates resident Tonya Chamberlain.
Chamberlain says her home is still standing, but everything around it is gone. She says it’s a difficult thing to understand.
“A lot of survivor’s guilt. A lot of my friends don’t have houses anymore, so it’s hard to see. You want to help them out as much as you can, but they keep saying no because you’ve got your own stuff you’re working through,” said Chamberlain.
But Chamberlain is hopeful that soon Gates will rebuild.
One good sign is that Highway 22 is opening back up. But, Chamberlain also knows that for the first time, many will see what the fires left behind in that area.
“I’m a little sad for everybody that’s going to be going up there just to take a look,” she said.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says it has removed 30,000 trees from Highway 22 in order to get it back open. About 40 miles of it had been shut off to the public.
But, with so much wet weather, officials say people still need to be careful.
“Now, we’re opening these roads when we know they’re safe when we’ve taken danger trees down when we’ve done some rock scaling in these areas as needed. But, we’re going to rely on the public to be alert to their conditions and to watch out up there too,” said Don Hamilton, a spokesman for ODOT.
Hamilton says there are 51 miles of roads around the state that are still not open. He says crews are assessing and removing safety hazards in those areas.
“We’re going to be getting roads open, and we’re going to be getting short-term solutions in place to make them safe, but we’re going to start to look very carefully at what are the long-term problems on these roads. That’s what we’re starting to look at,” said Hamilton.
While roads reopening is a good sign that things are getting safer, thousands are still left with the daunting task of figuring out what’s next.
“We’ve got a pretty good community, though. Everybody banning together and doing it, so we should be just fine,” Chamberlain said.
ODOT says that people need to watch for any possible landslides or downed trees if driving through any burn areas while the area continues to see wet weather.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
