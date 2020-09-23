GATES, OR (KPTV) - Highway 22E is closed indefinitely from Gates Hill Road in Gates to the Santiam Junction intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 20.
Wildfires have damaged or destroyed tens of thousands of trees along Highway 22E, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The trees are a threat to anyone traveling along the roadway.
Additionally, according to ODOT, miles of guardrail and hundreds of signs have been damaged or destroyed and will need to be repaired or replaced.
Crews continue working to remove the hazard trees.
“ODOT’s immediate goal is to get the hazard trees cleared, and then use pilot cars from the east and west to open these communities while we work on the other repairs,” according to an ODOT statement.
ODOT continues to work with Oregon State Police and the sheriff’s offices in Linn and Marion counties, to coordinate efforts to open up the communities of Detroit and Idanha.
Those towns remain in a Level 3 evacuation zone (go now).
Other highways in the state are closed because of wildfire damage to the roads. Marion County also has North Fork Road and Pioneer Road closed at Highway 22E, according to ODOT.
For more, go to tripcheck.com. For Marion County evacuation zones, go to marioncounty.maps.arcgis.com.
