Highway 26 closed after fatal crash northwest of Banks

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Highway 26 is closed due to a fatal crash northwest of Banks on Sunday afternoon.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the highway is closed near Northwest Pihl Road northwest of Banks. The sheriff’s office said it is assisting Oregon State Police, which is the lead agency in the investigation.
@ORStatePolice #pdxtraffic #alert pic.twitter.com/qSExnafqXj— Washington County Sheriff's Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) October 17, 2021
No details have been released about how many cars are involved or how long the road will remain closed.
The sheriff’s office said to avoid the area and find an alternate route.