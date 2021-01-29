CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash has closed all lanes of Highway 26 near Boring Friday morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 26 at Southeast Stone Road.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, along with Clackamas Fire, Gresham Fire, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police, have responded to the crash scene.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office first reported there were serious injuries, but did not say how many people were injured. OSP later told FOX 12 that at least one person has died.
ODOT has Highway 26 closed in both directions. The closure is expected to last several hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
OSP is leading the investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.