RHODODENDRON, Ore. (KPTV) - Weather is continuing to affect travelers heading towards Mount Hood on Tuesday with a batch of road and ski resort closures.

The closures began Monday morning when the Oregon Department of Transportation stopped traffic along a 70-mile portion of I-84 from Troutdale to The Dalles due to “blizzard-like" conditions. U.S. 26 near Rhododendron followed shortly after, closing around 1 p.m. and prompting severe traffic delays.

On the Washington state side, SR-14 was closed both directions from Washougal to Salmon River, initially to all vehicles, then to vehicles over 10,000 pounds. It reopened to all vehicles before 10:30 p.m.

While both directions of I-84 and SR-14 reopened late Monday, U.S. 26 remains closed.

In addition to the local mountain economy, the closure has temporarily halted the traffic of semi-trucks until further notice.

ODOT told FOX 12 there is currently no estimated time for the highway to reopen, prompting ski resorts Timberline Lodge and Mt. Hood Meadows to close for the day although both have stated plans to reopen Wednesday, given highway operations allow. Mt. Hood Skibowl says they will announce a decision by 10 a.m.

This story will be update when more information becomes available.

