RHODODENDRON, Ore. (KPTV) - Weather is continuing to affect travelers heading towards Mount Hood on Tuesday with a batch of road and ski resort closures.

The closures began Monday morning when the Oregon Department of Transportation stopped traffic along a 70-mile portion of I-84 from Troutdale to The Dalles due to “blizzard-like" conditions. U.S. 26 near Rhododendron followed shortly after, closing around 1 p.m. and prompting severe traffic delays.

On the Washington state side, SR-14 was closed both directions from Washougal to Salmon River, initially to all vehicles, then to vehicles over 10,000 pounds. It reopened to all vehicles before 10:30 p.m.

While both directions of I-84 and SR-14 reopened late Monday, U.S. 26 remains closed.

Big closure on Mt. Hood! HWY 26 from Rhododendron, through Government Camp to roughly Warm Springs is closed this morning due to inclement weather conditions. Lots of snow (at times blowing sideways) plus some downed trees. #ORwx pic.twitter.com/RZQe00sO9e — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) January 4, 2022

In addition to the local mountain economy, the closure has temporarily halted the traffic of semi-trucks until further notice.

Semi trucks lined up on 26 at Rhododendron where the road is shut down. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/dADBN8LRe7 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 4, 2022

ODOT told FOX 12 there is currently no estimated time for the highway to reopen, prompting ski resorts Timberline Lodge and Mt. Hood Meadows to close for the day although both have stated plans to reopen Wednesday, given highway operations allow. Mt. Hood Skibowl says they will announce a decision by 10 a.m.

Jan 4 update: due to Hwy 26 being closed with no timeline for opening, Timberline ski area is closed today. We plan to operate tomorrow as usual, conditions permitting. — Timberline Lodge (@timberlinelodge) January 4, 2022

With the road closure of highway 26 still in effect this morning, we have made the decision to suspend operations today (1.4.22). We expect lifts to turn on Wednesday, but check our conditions page for updates. https://t.co/svoCfFzpGL pic.twitter.com/OC6koykL8j — Mt Hood Meadows (@HoodMeadows) January 4, 2022

