WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Highway 26 Thursday morning.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan occurred on the highway just west of Northwest Pihl Road, near the Dairy Queen.
At least one person has died, according to the sheriff's office.
Highway 26 was closed in both directions for several hours while emergency crews were on scene. The roadway reopened just before 1:30 p.m.
OSP is leading the crash investigation.
No further details about the crash have been released at this time.
[scared]Those drivers of logging trucks drive very wrecklesly. If you have one tailing you if you can get off the road safely do so. I know from experience. they don't care if they run over you or not, because all they want to do is get the truck unloaded and get another load on as fast as they can.
Where did it say a log truck?
