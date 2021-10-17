Highway 26 closed after fatal crash northwest of Banks

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Highway 26 was closed for several hours due to a deadly crash northwest of Banks on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the highway was closed near Northwest Pihl Road northwest of Banks. The sheriff’s office said it was assisting Oregon State Police, which is the lead agency in the investigation.

No details have been released about how many cars are involved or if there were other injuries.

The highway reopened just before 11:30 p.m.

