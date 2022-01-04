RHODODENDRON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation said U.S. 26 has reopened after being closed for much of Monday due to dangerous travel conditions.

ODOT said the highway is now open from Rhododendron to Highway 216. However, the highway is remaining closed between Highway 216 and the Wasco-Jefferson County line due to downed trees or trees at risk of falling.

The closures began Monday morning when ODOT stopped traffic along a 70-mile portion of I-84 from Troutdale to The Dalles due to "blizzard-like" conditions. U.S. 26 near Rhododendron followed shortly after, closing around 1 p.m. and prompting severe traffic delays.

On the Washington state side, SR-14 was closed both directions from Washougal to Salmon River, initially to all vehicles, then to vehicles over 10,000 pounds. It reopened to all vehicles before 10:30 p.m.

UPDATE: US 26 is now open from #RhododendronOR to OR 216, MP 72. US 26 from MP 96 - 62 remains closed in this section due to downed or leaning trees through the #WarmSprings section. #orwx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/7EFag2x5G8 — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) January 4, 2022

Semi trucks lined up on 26 at Rhododendron where the road is shut down. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/dADBN8LRe7 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 4, 2022

Ski resorts Timberline Lodge and Mt. Hood Meadows closed for the day although both have stated plans to reopen Wednesday, given highway operations allow.

Mt. Hood Skibowl waited until later in the morning to determine if night skiing would be possible but ultimately decided to close.

Jan 4 update: due to Hwy 26 being closed with no timeline for opening, Timberline ski area is closed today. We plan to operate tomorrow as usual, conditions permitting. — Timberline Lodge (@timberlinelodge) January 4, 2022

With the road closure of highway 26 still in effect this morning, we have made the decision to suspend operations today (1.4.22). We expect lifts to turn on Wednesday, but check our conditions page for updates. https://t.co/svoCfFzpGL pic.twitter.com/OC6koykL8j — Mt Hood Meadows (@HoodMeadows) January 4, 2022

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.