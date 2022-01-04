The Oregon Department of Transportation said U.S. 26 has reopened after being closed for much of Monday due to dangerous travel conditions.

RHODODENDRON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation said U.S. 26 has reopened after being closed for much of Monday due to dangerous travel conditions.

ODOT said the highway is now open from Rhododendron to Highway 216. However, the highway is remaining closed between Highway 216 and the Wasco-Jefferson County line due to downed trees or trees at risk of falling.

The closures began Monday morning when ODOT stopped traffic along a 70-mile portion of I-84 from Troutdale to The Dalles due to "blizzard-like" conditions. U.S. 26 near Rhododendron followed shortly after, closing around 1 p.m. and prompting severe traffic delays.

On the Washington state side, SR-14 was closed both directions from Washougal to Salmon River, initially to all vehicles, then to vehicles over 10,000 pounds. It reopened to all vehicles before 10:30 p.m.

Ski resorts Timberline Lodge and Mt. Hood Meadows closed for the day although both have stated plans to reopen Wednesday, given highway operations allow.

Mt. Hood Skibowl waited until later in the morning to determine if night skiing would be possible but ultimately decided to close.

