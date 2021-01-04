ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) - Highway 30 is closed indefinitely near Astoria due to a landslide, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Crews responded to the slide of mud and rocks about three miles east of Astoria at 3:30 a.m. Monday.
The highway was closed for an hour before crews were able to temporarily reopen the road. However, more extensive repairs were required and ODOT reported that the road was closed indefinitely, with no timeline announced for reopening.
“Oregon Department of Transportation geologists are working with the crews on the best approach for mitigating the slide issues,” according to a statement from ODOT.
Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through the slide area.
The alternative routes for all vehicles including large trucks is SR-4 in Washington and Highway 202-Highway 47 in Oregon.
Travelers should avoid the area or use an alternative route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.