COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Highway 47 has fully reopened in Mist after a section was washed out by flooding earlier this month, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

ODOT said Sunday afternoon, the highway reopened at the intersection with OR-202 in northern Columbia County. It had been closed since Jan. 7 after heavy rain washed a portion of the highway away.

ODOT said at the time having roads wash away is uncommon but can happen with a lot of rain. It was also concerned with landslides during that week.