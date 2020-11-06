WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A single-vehicle crash has closed down Highway 6 near Glenwood Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 6 near milepost 40 at around 6:22 a.m.
According to Forest Grove Fire, the incident was first reported as a fallen tree that took out powerlines. Once utility crews cleared the powerlines, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was discovered down an embankment.
The driver was still in the truck and crews worked to extrication.
Just after 8 a.m., Forest Grove Fire said the driver, who is conscious, had been extricated. The extent of the driver's injuries is not known at this time.
Highway 6 will remain closed while crews are on scene.
No further information about the crash have been released at this time.
