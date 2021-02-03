WASHIGNTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - All lanes of Highway 6 are closed Wednesday morning following a deadly crash.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 8:48 a.m. that a deadly crash occurred about one mile west of Northwest Timber Road.
Forest Grove Fire reported crews were on the scene of the crash and road conditions are very slick.
A second crash on Highway 6 was reported an hour later about three miles west of the first crash. The sheriff's office said a single-vehicle rolled over with multiple people inside the vehicle. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured.
Highway 6 will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route and avoid the area.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new information becomes available.
