NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – Highway 99W is closed in both directions three miles north of Newberg after a multivehicle crash that damaged a natural gas pipeline on Sunday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT said the closure is located at milepost 20 between Newberg and Sherwood and is expected to last several hours while a utility crew fixes the pipeline.
Hwy 99W-Haugen Road Crash Update: @nwnatural is on scene repairing the broken gas line. Our crews will remain on standby. Hwy 99W is CLOSED in both directions for several more hours. Please use alternate route. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/pK3hqRQ4Ks— TVF&R (@TVFR) March 1, 2021
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes or expect long delays.
