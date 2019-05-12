BANKS, OR (KPTV) – Highway 26 near Banks has been closed Sunday due to a crash.
The two-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection with Highway 47, according to the Banks Fire District. There is no word on how many people were involved or the extent of injuries.
The Banks Fire District says detours are in place through Banks.
Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.
