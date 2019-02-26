BROOKINGS, OR (KPTV) - A slide has closed a section of Highway 101 near Brookings Tuesday morning.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the slide happened at milepost 344, about 12 miles north of Brookings.
ODOT said the slide, known by locals as the Hooskanaden Slide, is a chronic trouble spot on the highway and shifted on Monday.
Crews have responded to the scene to come up with a repair plan.
"Hopefully, we can get a single lane open under gravel later today," said ODOT District Manager Darrin Neavoll, "but given the nature of the sunken grade that maybe wishful thinking."
ODOT said Carpenterville Highway, which is nearby, is narrow and steep. It is closed to through traffic, including commercial trucks.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
