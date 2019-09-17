WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Highway 8.
Just after 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a serious crash near Northwest David Hill Road and Northwest Gales Creek Road (Highway 8).
At least one person is dead and two other people were injured, according to the sheriff's office.
Life Flight was activated.
The sheriff's office said wet roads may be a factor in the crash.
Highway 8 will be closed near NW David Hill Road while emergency crews are on scene.
