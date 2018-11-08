Highway 99E in Oregon City area set for weekend closure to remove loose rocks

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Highway 99E will be closed in both directions Saturday and Sunday in the Oregon City area as crews remove loose rocks.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the rocks pose a threat to fall onto the road.
On Oct. 28, rocks fell onto the roadway in the area about a mile south of the Oregon City tunnel. An inspection of the slope, which reaches 80 feet above the road in some sections, revealed numerous more rocks that could fall.
The area has a long history of falling rocks, according to ODOT.
Southbound trucks are advised to take Interstate 205 to Highway 213 as a detour. Northbound trucks should take Barlow Road to Interstate 5.
People living in the area will be allowed through, as long as crews determine it is safe.
Future closures may still be necessary to complete the work.
