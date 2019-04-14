Highway 34 east of Corvallis reopened after being closed by floodwaters

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – Lanes of Highway 34 are back open after floodwaters closed it earlier this week.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says both directions east of Corvallis have been reopened.
However, on the bypass, eastbound lanes remain closed.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
