MARION COUNTY, OR (KPYV) - Highway 22 is now open in both directions west of Detroit at milepost, according to ODOT.
Highway 22 was closed Friday night due to a 300 yard rock slide across the road.
An ODOT spokesperson said rocks continued to fall Friday night and confirmed that an ODOT geologist would respond to the scene to assess the slope.
On Saturday morning, traffic in both directions remained closed.
TRAVEL ALERT: This is for folks trying to get over Santiam Pass from the Salem area. Hwy. 22 remains closed this morning because of a rock fall near Detroit last night. Crews are working to remove about 300 yards of rock and debris from the road. #Travel #Oregon pic.twitter.com/QhLktn5gNS— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) December 29, 2018
Law enforcement members said no one was hurt and there were no immediate reports of vehicle damage.
Around 2:20 p.m., ODOT said the roadway is clear in both directions.
