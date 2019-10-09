COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A police investigation has closed a section of Highway 30 north of St. Helens Wednesday morning.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the closure starts at milepost 35 and stretches for about a mile. Traffic is being detoured.
Oregon State Police and the St. Helens Police Department are on scene, but have not released any details about the investigation at this time.
Police did confirm the closure is connected to an investigation that is occurring at a Chevron gas station near Columbia Boulevard. A front window at the gas station is shattered.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story as new information is released.
